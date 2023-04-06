ADVERTISEMENT

Seven arrested with 15 kg of ganja in Kochi

April 06, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Seven persons, including two women, were arrested by the Kochi City police with 15 kilograms of ganja on Thursday.

The arrested are Jyothis, 22, of Karunagapally, Akshay Raj, 24, of Thiruvankulam, Sreelal, 26, and Hari Krishnan, 26, of Sasthamcotta, Dileep aka Boxer Dileep, 27, of Oachira, Megha Cherian, 21, of Mavelikkara, and Shilpa Shyam, 19, of Kayamkulam.

They were nabbed during a joint raid by the Ambalamedu police and the Kochi City District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF). They were picked up from a lodge at Keezhmadu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, they procured the narcotic from a drug mafia in Balangeer district in Odisha with the help of an intermediary. The contraband was then smuggled into Ernakulam hidden in trucks transporting vegetables from other States, mainly Tamil Nadu.

The contraband was offloaded from trucks at isolated stretches along national highways and loaded into vehicles brought by retail dealers in packets of 2 kg.

The police suspect that the arrested were part of a racket involved in ganja sale in various places in Alappuzha and Kollam. They were produced in court and remanded.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US