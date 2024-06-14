GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Seven arrested in Ernakulam for attempt to murder over text message

Published - June 14, 2024 09:04 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Seven persons were arrested by the Perumbavoor police on charge of attempting to murder a youth, who allegedly sent a message to a woman who was a friend of one of the accused.

The arrested were identified as Gautham Krishna, 24, Alex, 22, Sivaprasad, 25, Abhijith, 19, Akash, 20, Martin, 20; all residents of Mattoor and Gokul, 25, of Angamaly.

A special investigation team led by Perumbavoor Assistant Superintendent of Police Mohit Rawat and the Kalady police nabbed the accused. The accused had allegedly attempted to murder the youth from Ayyampuzha on June 13 (Thursday) night. They accused the victim of texting to the friend of Gautham.

The accused reportedly attempted to attack and kidnap the victim from near a restaurant in Mattoor, but he and his friend managed to flee. Allegedly, they later abducted him and took him to a deserted alley where he was attacked with a sword and sticks. The accused also took away his motorcycle, the police said.

The accused who went into hiding after the attack was arrested within hours.

