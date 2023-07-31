Setting up creches for migrant children using CSR funds to be explored

July 31, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - KOCHI

A creche dedicated exclusively to migrant children aged up to six will be launched by the district administration with corporate social responsibility (CSR) funding at Onakulam in Vengola panchayat near Perumbavoor on August 7.

It is being set up with CSR funding from CII Foundation and Sawmill Owners and Plywood Manufacturers Association with technical support and a project report drawn up by the Women and Child Development department.

The creche will come up not far away from a plywood manufacturing unit at Allapra in Kuttipadam near Perumbavoor where a four-year-old migrant child drowned in a wastewater pit this February. The child had gone to the factory along with her mother who works there since she could not find a safe place to leave her child when she was away at work.

Though efforts were made to set up the creche in that particular area, it did not materialise since no building owner was willing to spare properties being rented out to migrant workers in large numbers. Even at Onakulam near the Vengola panchayat office, the building was made available with much difficulty after vacating the existing tenants. The difficulty in getting the building had delayed the project, which had been under consideration since last November.

The shortage of daycare facilities and creche for migrant children was further driven home by the tragic incident in which a five-year-old migrant girl in Aluva was allegedly abducted, abused, and killed last week.

Leaflets in four languages — Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, and Malayalam — have been prepared for widespread distribution among migrant communities propagating the services of the creche.

The creche will be open to children up to six years with a vehicle to be deployed for picking up children aged above three years under the supervision of a staff member. Children up to three years will have to be dropped by parents on their own. The facility can accommodate up to 25 children.

The facility will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with four staff members selected and trained by the Women and Child Development department to be deployed in two shifts from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“If found successful, this model of setting up creches with CSR funding will be expanded to more migrant labour-intensive places gradually,” said department sources.

The department has been directly running a creche near High Court since last year. Though it was primarily meant for migrant children, the number of actual beneficiaries among the 35-odd children was miniscule owing to absence of transportation facilities. Migrant parents were not utilising the services for want of pick-up facility, and the department was making efforts to overcome the shortcoming.

