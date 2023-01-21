ADVERTISEMENT

Sethu’s works reflect the conflicts faced by individuals, society: Chief Minister

January 21, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - KOCHI

Presenting the writer with the Ezhuthachan Puraskaram, Pinarayi says Sethu gained acceptance through his writings and stance on issues

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presenting the Ezhuthachan Award to writer Sethu in Kochi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that writer Sethu’ s works had portrayed the moral dilemmas of people and society effectively. Mr. Sethu has gained acceptance through his writings and stance on various issues, he said after presenting the Ezhuthachan Puraskaram 2022 instituted by the government to the writer here on Saturday.

Mr. Vijayan said that Mr. Sethu’s works like Kiratham, Nananja Mannu, Pandavapuram, Ariyatha Vazhikal, and Adayalangal had reflected the varied emotions of individuals and the society. Mr. Sethu has been able to deliver in his official roles and also in writing with characteristic ease, he said.

Mr. Vijayan recalled that Ezhuthachan will always be remembered for modernising the Malayalam language along with undertaking social reforms through his writings. His works have been able to spread light in a society caught in the web of caste and other social inequalities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Writer’s response

Mr. Sethu said that bigger languages continued to have an upper hand over the small ones. The cultural values and local knowledge will take a hit, if efforts are made to sideline various languages, he said.

The writer pointed out that Hindi language has a prominence in the country. Around 30% of the people speak Hindi. However, we should not forget that the remaining 70% speak other languages, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US