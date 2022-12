Sethu Raman is new District Police Chief

December 23, 2022 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST

KOCHI K. Sethu Raman has been posted as Inspector General of Police (IGP) and District Police Chief (Kochi City). Prior to the new posting, Mr. Raman, a 2004 Kerala Cadre Indian Police Service officer, was serving as IGP, Training. He replaces C.H. Nagaraju who was appointed as District Police Chief in January last year. Mr. Nagaraju has been posted as District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City). ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.