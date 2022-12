December 23, 2022 11:33 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - KOCHI

K. Sethu Raman has been posted as Inspector General of Police (IGP) and District Police Chief (Kochi City). Prior to the new posting, Mr. Raman, a 2004 Kerala cadre Indian Police Service officer, was serving as IGP, Training. He replaces C.H. Nagaraju who was appointed as District Police Chief in January last year. Mr. Nagaraju has been posted as District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City).