Setback for LDF in Piravom municipality

January 31, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The ruling Left Front in the Piravom municipality suffered a setback on January 31 after Jincy Raju of the Congress was elected chairperson by a draw of lots following a tie.

The tie emerged after the vote cast by Eliyamma Philip, former chairperson of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], in the election to the post of chairperson was declared invalid. In the 27-member council, the Left front had 14 seats, while the United Democratic Front had 13 councillors. Julie Sabu of the Communist Party of India (CPI) and councillor of Kalambur West was the chairperson candidate of the Left Front. However, she lost to Ms. Raju, councillor of Kollikkal ward, in the draw of lots.

The election to the chairperson post was held following an agreement between the CPI(M) and the CPI that the former would occupy the post in the first three years followed by a two-year term for the CPI candidate.

CONNECT WITH US