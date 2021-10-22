Set up detention centre to house drug case accused, says Kerala HC

The Kerala High Court has asked the State Government to set up a temporary detention centre to house El Salvador native Johny Alexander, who was acquitted in a drug seizure case.

Alexander shall be provided with facilities available for an A-Class prisoner and permitted to communicate with his relatives, ordered Justice P.V. Kunjikrishnan.

Alexander was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) with cocaine worth ₹10 crore from the Cochin International Airport at Nedumbassery on May 18, 2018. However, the Ernakulam First Additional Sessions Court had acquitted him in June this year. He was detained in jail, as the NCB submitted that it was planning to appeal against the decision of the trial court.