Serial offender arrested in city

The Ernakulam North police on Thursday arrested a person who was accused in several theft cases registered across the State.

The accused is George alias Kidney Biju.

He was arrested in a case pertaining to the theft of a mobile phone from a Kottayam native at Kaloor.

He was released from jail in November-end after serving a two-year term for theft of 40 sovereigns of gold from a house at Semitherymukku in the city in 2015.

The phone was recovered from a person in Palakkad to whom it was sold by the accused with the help of a mobile phone shop at Penta Menaka.

Three cases

The accused has three theft cases registered against him at the Ernakulam Central Police Station, besides cases at North, Kadavanthra, Thrikkakara and Palakkad police stations.

The arrest was made by a team led by North Circle Inspector K.J. Peter on the direction of Assistant Commissioner K. Lalji.

George was produced before court and remanded.