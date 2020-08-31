Septic tank waste being emptied into canal

‘Drinking water reaching houses stands the risk of getting contaminated’

Protest is brewing against lorries carrying septic tank waste emptying it into Ponneth Canal at Kadavanthra, which is flanked by residential colonies, under the cover of darkness.

For the past two years, this has been a perennial problem for residents, since the canal runs through the eastern side of the colony. “It was just a few days ago that we cleared the canal. But unscrupulous people dump septic tank waste during the weekend, again making life miserable for us,” said E.V.R. Nair, a resident of Indira Nagar in Kadavanthra.

The residents association had given complaints to the Ernakulam MP, Thrikkakara MLA, police, and the health wing of the corporation, highlighting the issue. Making matters worse, the 5.5-metre-long culvert over the canal that links the Kadavanthra YMCA and numerous houses has sunk by two feet. This further restricts the flow of water into the Chilavannoor canal, especially during high tide, aggravating the issue. More vulnerable are children and the elderly who live in the vicinity.

Besides, drinking water reaching houses through pipelines laid alongside the canal stands the risk of getting contaminated, Mr. Nair said.

He demanded that the police and the corporation urgently convene a meeting of owners of lorries that ferry septic tank waste. “The unscrupulous among them dump waste in canals, rather than transport it to Brahmapuram or Vathuruthy which have facilities to treat waste. The government or the civic agency must also rebuild the culvert at a height, so that there is free flow of water,” he said.

Meanwhile, Johnson Pattathil, the councillor representing Kadavanthra, said workers had tried their best to clean the mess on Sunday. But the waste still remains in the canal. “Deterrent action can be taken if anyone identifies lorries that arrive here to dump waste. Monitoring using CCTV cameras is a good option. A permanent solution can be found if Suchitwa Mission helps in enhancing the capacity of the treatment plant at Brahmapuram,” he added.