Separate allotment process for courses

KOCHI

07 November 2020 22:35 IST

The colleges that received the nod to launch the new generation courses will not be able to create new faculty posts for the subjects concerned till 2025.

The Higher Education department has directed that the courses have to be offered utilising the services of guest faculty members. The government will provide the salary for the such members. The decision not to sanction new faculty positions came in view of the financial liability on the government for running the programmes which were sanctioned under the Chief Minister's 100-day projects. The creation of posts can be done after five years.

A separate allotment will be held for admission to the new generation interdisciplinary programmes. An expert committee headed by Sabu Thomas, Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University, had suggested that the universities may be asked to list out some optional minors to be introduced along with the next immediate revision of the syllabus. Steps may also be taken to award a major degree and a minor degree for those who opt for additional minor degree programme leading to a dual degree, it said.

The expert committee had suggested a State-wide committee consisting of representatives of all the universities concerned to monitor the implementation of the new programmes. It had recommended a centralised admission process for the academic courses.

The universities may prepare the scheme and syllabus for the programmes chosen by the government on an immediate basis to avoid any possible delay. It is also recommended that internship may be made mandatory for all programmes, according to the committee.