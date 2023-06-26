Sensitise police to mental health laws, says Kerala High Court

June 26, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the State Police Chief to ensure that police officers were sensitised to provisions of the Mental Helathcare Act to enable them to ameliorate the grievances of mentally ill persons.

Justice K. Babu made the observation while directing a special court at Kunnamkulam for POCSO cases to reconsider an application by the wife of an accused in a POCSO case which said that her husband was not fit to stand for trial as he is of unsound mind. The trial court had earlier dismissed the plea.

Court’s responsibility

The court pointed out that under sections 328 and 329 of Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.P.C.), the Sessions Judge had the onerous responsibility of holding an inquiry regarding the soundness of the accused’s mind and his consequent incapacity to make his defence. Under section 105 of the Mental Healthcare Act, if any proof of mental illness is produced and is challenged by the other side, the court shall refer the same for further scrutiny to the medical board concerned, and the board shall, after examination of the person, either by itself or through a committee of experts, submit its opinion to the court. The opinion of the board shall form the foundation of the decision of the court on the question whether the trial in respect of the person could be proceeded with or not.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the present case, apparently, the learned Sessions Court has not followed these provisions, the court observed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.