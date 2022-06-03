Sensing victory UDF supporters ratchet up celebrations

Though the official lead figures are yet to be announced, unofficial figures from counting agents portrayed a surging lead for Ms. Thomas at the end of the two rounds

Student police cadets take selfies with UDF candidate Uma Thomas at a polling booth during the Thrikkakara Assembly bypolls, in Kochi, Tuesday, May 31, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

With initial lead figures putting their candidate Uma Thomas in control at the end of the initial two rounds of counting in the by-election to the Thrikkakara Assembly constituency, excited UDF supporters have ratcheted up their celebrations outside the counting centre at Maharajas College.

Though the official lead figures are yet to be announced, unofficial figures from counting agents portrayed a surging lead for Ms. Thomas at the end of the two rounds bringing in more UDF supporters by the minute.

Waving flags of Congress and Indian Union Muslim League, they continue to bellow slogans in support of Ms. Thomas, her late husband and former legislator P. T. Thomas besides deriding the campaign blitzkrieg by LDF deploying the chief minister and ministers. They also shouted slogans warning K. V. Thomas comparing him to Biblical figure Judas.

Probably, reading the writing on the wall, the LDF supporters remain conspicuous by their absence.

Though the counting was well into the third round, the official announcement has been made just for the first round, in which Ms. Thomas led her LDF rival Jo Joseph by 2,249 votes. While Ms. Thomas received 5978 votes, Mr. Joseph could manage only 3,729 votes.

Earlier out of the 10 postal votes, UDF received 3, LDF and NDA bagged two each and three votes were invalid.