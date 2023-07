July 19, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The 7th edition of the T.K. Ramachandran memorial lecture will be delivered by Menaka Guruswamy, senior Supreme Court lawyer and rights activist, at the KMA Hall, Panampilly Nagar on July 22. The topic is ‘India: Her Constitution’s Country’. Dr. T.K. Ramachandran was an intellectual, author, teacher, and cultural critic and passed away on 21 July 2008, according to a release.

