Senior journalist passes away

P.M. Moideen, former senior correspondent of the UNI, passed away at his home. He was 73, and was praying at his home when he collapsed and died. He was a member of the Senior Journalists’ Union and Ernakulam Maharaja’s College Old Students’ Association. As a UNI reporter, he was also an office-bearer of the Kottayam, Kozhikode, and Thiruvananthapuram press clubs. He has also served as the president of the Ernakulam Press Club. He had worked in Chennai as a UNI reporter.