Senior journalist Mohammed Salim passes away

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 09, 2022 18:20 IST

Mohammed Salim, senior journalist, former secretary of the Ernakulam Press Club, football commentator and advisor to several publications, passed away at the Thrikkakara Cooperative Hospital on Sunday morning. He was 74 and had served in newspapers such as Veekshanam, Mangalam and Janayugam. He was also the founder editor of a social satire magazine, Paara, published from Kochi.

Mr. Salim was also one of the founders of the Senior Journalists’ Forum in Kochi. He is survived by wife P.A. Parimala and sons Thanveer M. Salim and Tasveer M. Salim. His last rites were conducted at the Padamugal Juma Masjid on Sunday.

