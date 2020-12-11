Senior citizens brave odds to cast their votes

Braving the pandemic situation, senior citizens turned up to cast their votes in various booths across the municipalities in Ernakulam.

Key political fronts were apprehensive about a possible dip in the turnout of the elderly in view of the COVID-19 situation. However, senior voters in the age group between 70 and 80 were seen coming out after exercising their franchise right from the initial hours of the polling.

At the polling booth at St. Joseph’s High School for ward 25 of the Angamaly municipality, an elderly woman climbed the few steps ahead of the polling station using her walking stick. She was helped by family members and policeman on duty to cast her vote. Despite her ailments, the senior citizen expressed joy in having exercised her franchise even amidst the pandemic crisis.

Poll managers had arranged vehicles to ensure that senior citizens reached booths in the morning hours itself. As in a convoy, the autorickshaws engaged for the work were seen busy coming in and out of the polling booth in the ward 13 of the Karumalloor panchayat. “We are only permitting maximum of two senior voters at a time in view of the COVID-19 restrictions,” said an autorickshaw driver as he requested his passengers to wear masks and use sanitiser before and after casting votes.

Election officials and police personnel on duty across the district had taken care to provide easy access to senior voters, and preference for casting their votes without delay. Family members were permitted to press buttons in electronic voting machines on behalf of elderly voters who had trouble in identifying candidates of their choice.