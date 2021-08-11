Kochi

Senior citizen jumps to death at MCH

A senior citizen undergoing treatment for post-COVID complications at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, committed suicide early morning on Wednesday by jumping off from ward number 24 of the hospital building.

Sources said the incident occurred around 3.30 a.m. Krishnan, 65, of Kunnathuparamba in Malappuram district, had renal problems as well. He was suffering from breathlessness after being infected with the virus. It is learnt that he was mentally depressed. The body was subjected to a post-mortem examination.

Suicide is not a solution to your problems. Thanal is a centre for befriending persons in distress and in danger of suicide. Contact Helpline: (0495) 2725555, 3279307, 2546111.


Printable version | Aug 11, 2021 11:57:11 PM

