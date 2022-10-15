Award for senior anaesthetist Mohan A. Mathew

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 15, 2022 23:39 IST

Dr. Mohan A. Mathew, noted senior anaesthetist and critical care physician, was honoured with the ‘Legend in Anaesthesia’ award instituted by the Indian Society of Anaesthesiology for his valuable contributions to the field spanning over five decades.

Dr. P. Sreekumar, noted senior neurosurgeon, handed over the award at the World Anaesthesia Day celebrations organised by the Kochi city branch of the Indian Society of Anaesthesiologists at IMA House at Kaloor on Saturday.

Dr. Mathew, who is the director and head of anaesthesiology and critical care at Lakeshore Hospital here, said in his acceptance speech that World Anaesthesia Day was not only a day for freedom from pain but also for saving lives.

Dr. Mathew was the founder president of Indian Trauma Life Support Society and the Kochi city branch of Indian Society for Critical Care Medicine.

