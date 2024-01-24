Senate rejects demand for judicial inquiry into Cusat stampede

January 24, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - KOCHI

The Senate of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has rejected the demand for a judicial inquiry into the stampede on the campus on November 25 that resulted in the death of four persons, including three students of the School of Engineering.

The resolution demanding a judicial inquiry was moved by Roji M. John, MLA. However, the Senate rejected it pointing out that a plea requesting a judicial inquiry into the incident was pending before the Kerala High Court.

Student organisations had demanded judicial inquiry into the incident after they alleged that the probe by a Syndicate panel was biased and intended to hide lapses on the part of the university authorities.

The petition seeking judicial inquiry was filed before the Kerala High Court by Aloshius Xavier, president, Kerala Students Union (KSU). He had alleged that the accident occurred because of the inaction of the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar of Cusat, and Principal of the School of Engineering. He had accused the State Police of conducting the investigation in a biased manner owing to the influence exerted by the ruling party.

He alleged that the main reason for the stampede was that the Registrar had neglected the Principal’s request for providing security during the programme. The university authorities had opposed the plea while alleging that it was politically motivated.

