GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Senate rejects demand for judicial inquiry into Cusat stampede

January 24, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Senate of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has rejected the demand for a judicial inquiry into the stampede on the campus on November 25 that resulted in the death of four persons, including three students of the School of Engineering.

The resolution demanding a judicial inquiry was moved by Roji M. John, MLA. However, the Senate rejected it pointing out that a plea requesting a judicial inquiry into the incident was pending before the Kerala High Court.

Student organisations had demanded judicial inquiry into the incident after they alleged that the probe by a Syndicate panel was biased and intended to hide lapses on the part of the university authorities.

ALSO READ
Police trying to protect Cusat Registrar, former principal tells HC

The petition seeking judicial inquiry was filed before the Kerala High Court by Aloshius Xavier, president, Kerala Students Union (KSU). He had alleged that the accident occurred because of the inaction of the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar of Cusat, and Principal of the School of Engineering. He had accused the State Police of conducting the investigation in a biased manner owing to the influence exerted by the ruling party.

He alleged that the main reason for the stampede was that the Registrar had neglected the Principal’s request for providing security during the programme. The university authorities had opposed the plea while alleging that it was politically motivated.

Related Topics

university / accident (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.