Seminars, crop-based meets part of Kalamassery agri festival

Published - August 11, 2024 02:02 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Twenty seminars on agriculture and crop-based farmers’ meetings will be the key feature of the Kalamassery Agricultural Festival 2024. The programme is part of the ‘Krishikkoppam Kalamassery’ initiative now being implemented in the constituency, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has said here on August 10 (Saturday).

He added that the programme being organised at the Chackola’s Pavilion in Kalamassery will be held between September 7 and 13.

He said three seminars on different crops had already been organised as part of the month-long programme. They included seminars on paddy cultivation, sugarcane cultivation, and arrowroot cultivation.

A seminar with focus on agriculture and young people will be held on August 11. It will be inaugurated by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad. A seminar on integrated farming including fish farming will be held on August 12 in Karumalloor.

Diversification of small grains cultivation will also be discussed on August 12 at Muppathadam. New technology for increased production, household egg production, and micro green enterprises will also be subjects of seminar during the coming days, the Minister said.

School students, residents’ associations will participate. One of the highlights during the coming days will be discussions on mushroom cultivation in the constituency.

