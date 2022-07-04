Seminar to be held on impact of power tariff hike on industries

Representatives of industries in the State, under the aegis of Kerala State Productivity Council, will hold a round of discussions and make presentations on the impact of the increased power tariff at a one-day seminar on July 8. The revised power tariff is effective between June 26 and March 31, 2023.

While micro, small and medium industries will be badly affected by the tariff hike, big industrial units like Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Limited, Travancore Cochin Chemicals (TCC), Malabar Cements, and Carborundum Universal Limited will be forced to spend substantially higher amounts on power consumption, said sources in the Kerala High Tension and Extra High Tension Industrial Consumers’ Association.

They said FACT could see extra expenses to the tune of ₹9 crore a year; TCC ₹12 crore a year and Malabar Cements roughly ₹6 crore a year. Carborundum would be forced to spend an equal amount in enhanced expenditure while companies like Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited will require to spend about ₹6 crore extra on account of the tariff hike. Hindustan Newsprints, which was taken over by the State government, would also have to spend a significantly higher amount on account of the tariff hike, said HT, EHT Consumers' Association sources.

The power tariff hike was announced on June 25 in the midst of appeals from all segments of the industry to help them tide over the setbacks suffered during the pandemic.

Industry power consumers have also alleged that though the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission was required to publish the multi-year tariffs for five years between 2022-23 and 2026-2027, it had not done so.

The seminar and discussions will be held at the Kerala State Productivity Council Hall at Kalamassery. Besides industry representatives, officials from Kerala State Electricity Board Limited, trade union leaders and experts from the regulatory field will participate.