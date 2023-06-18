Seminar on Provident Fund pension

June 18, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - KOCHI

A seminar on recent developments in the area of PF pension will be held at the Ernakulam Press Club Hall on Tuesday from 3.30 p. m.

Lawyers and trade union leaders, who moved the courts on the PF issue, would participate in the seminar, said a communication from the seminar organisers FACT Employees’ Organisation and FACT United Employees’ Liberation.

Retired judge of Kerala High Court Shaji P. Chaly will deliver the keynote address. Advocate A. Jayashankar will preside. Advocates R. Sanjith, T. B. Mini, M. Babu, M. P. Sukumaran Nair, and George Thomas will speak at the seminar that will analyse a recent Union government notification directing those opting for higher pension to increase their contribution by 1.16%. The Union government notification is linked to the Social Security Code, which is part of the new labour laws.

Since there is a space constraint, only those who have been invited to the seminar can participate in it physically. The others can participate in the seminar using the Facebook pages of FACT Workers Organisation and FACT United Employees Liberation, which will live stream the seminar. The links are: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090642993631&mibextid=ZbWKwL and https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100086312324604&mibextid=ZbWKwL

