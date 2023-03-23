HamberMenu
Seminar on naval aviation quality assurance held

March 23, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Naval Command on Thursday hosted the 27th Naval Aviation Quality Assurance Seminar with the theme of ‘Attaining Aatmanirbhar Bharat - Mission Mode Quality Assurance for Military Air Assets’. The seminar was organised by the Naval Aircraft Quality Assurance Service (NAQAS).

The seminar discussed challenges and opportunities in achieving self-reliance in maintenance of military air assets and ensuring the highest standard of quality assurance. The keynote address was delivered by Sanjay Chawla, Director General, Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DGAQA). The attendees included Rear Admiral Deepak Bansal, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Air Material), and Rear Admiral Vikram Menon, Flag Officer, Naval Aviation.

Rear Admiral Menon emphasised the importance of quality assurance in ensuring that domestic manufacturers met stringent standards set by India’s armed forces.

