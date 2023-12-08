HamberMenu
Seminar on millets at St. Albert’s College

December 08, 2023 08:20 am | Updated 08:20 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The department of Botany at St. Albert’s College will organise a national seminar on ‘Miracle millets - A sustainable choice’ on Friday with the support of the Kerala State Biodiversity Board. The seminar was part of the International Year of Millets observance, the organisers said.

The seminar will be held at Mellano Hall at the college. An exhibition of millets and millet products is being organised at Baccinelli Hall by students of the department of Sports Nutrition and Physiotherapy in association with Organic Kerala Charitable Trust, Kochi.

The seminar will be addressed by C.A. Kalpana, Deputy Dean, School of Home Science, and professor of food science and nutrition, Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women, Coimbatore; Krishnaja U., assistant professor, department of Community Science, College of Agriculture, Kerala Agricultural University, Thrissur; and Shinoj Subramanian, programme coordinator and senior scientist, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Ernakulam.

