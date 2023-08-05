ADVERTISEMENT

Self-immolation by minor girl: man gets 18 years’ rigorous imprisonment

August 05, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - KOCHI

Convict also slapped with a fine of ₹1.20 lakh

The Hindu Bureau

The Additional District and Sessions Court for Trial of Atrocities and Sexual Violence against Women and Children on Saturday convicted the accused in a case related to the self-immolation by a minor girl to 18 years’ rigorous imprisonment. The convict was also slapped with a fine of ₹1.20 lakh.

The convict is Sibi, 23, of Kangarappady. Judge K. Soman issued the verdict.

The incident took place in March 2020. According to the prosecution, Sibi had forcibly grabbed the hand of the victim, a 17-year-old girl, while she was on her way to school along with friends, verbally abused her, threatened to kill her, and forcibly took papers containing her notes and tore them in full public view. Humiliated by these incidents and anxious that Sibi would follow her home, the victim poured kerosene on her body and set herself ablaze, the prosecution said.

She succumbed to injuries at a private hospital four days later. The statement of her friend who was witness to the alleged humiliation proved a turning point in the case. The victim’s dying declaration was also against Sibi. He deserves no leniency, the judge observed in his verdict.

Sibi was convicted on charges under multiple sections. The prison term will run concurrently. A team of police officials comprising Sub Inspector Sumitra V.G. and Inspector R. Shabu probed the case and filed the chargesheet.

Special prosecutor P.A. Bindu and Adv. Sarun Mankara appeared for the prosecution.

