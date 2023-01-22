HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Seizure of stale chicken in Kalamassery: KHRA says lack of clarity affecting business

January 22, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA) has said that lack of clarity about those responsible for the storage of a large quantity of stale meat in Kalamassery municipality has badly hurt hotels and restaurants.

KHRA State secretary K.U. Nassar said here on Sunday that the Kalamassery municipal authorities should have been more clear on the names of those responsible for storing the stale meat which was seized. The identity of the person who brought the meat or stored it has not been established. Neither has the police initiated any proceedings in the matter, he claimed.

The names of some eateries have been divulged, but there are more than one outlet that bear the same name and there is confusion among customers. The confusion had affected restaurant businesses, he added.

The restaurateurs said they were not against continuous checks on eateries by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India and other agencies like municipal bodies. There are no objections to efforts to ensure that quality and safe-to-eat food items are sold through such outlets. But, there should be no confusion on any of the issues, they said.

Mr. Nassar said the association would resort to legal remedy, seeking compensation for the way the businesses had been affected because of the lack of clarity on the part of the municipality.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.