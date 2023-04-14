Seizure of LSD stamps from Qatar: Excise arrests third accused

April 14, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - KOCHI

A man was arrested by the Excise Crime Branch in connection with an incident in which 26 LSD stamps were couriered from Qatar to Ernakulam.

The arrested was identified as Vishad Majeed, 31, of Koyilandy in Kozhikode district. He was picked up from Calicut International Airport.

He had been arraigned as the third accused in the case registered for handling the drug in commercial quantity. The first two accused had already been arrested. He was produced before the court and remanded.

According to Excise officials, while back at home during a holiday, Majeed had bought 26 LSD stamps from the second accused Faslu. He had taken the stuff to Qatar.

Later, he complained the drug to be of inferior quality following which Faslu had agreed to repay the money if he returned the stamps. Based on this agreement, Majeed sent the stamps to an address shared by Faslu. This was intercepted by Excise officials at the International Mail Centre (IMC), a facility run by the postal department with the help of Customs officials and through which all parcels from abroad are routed, leading to the arrest of the two accused.

The case was among the first of five such back-to-back incidents in which drugs were smuggled in as international parcels last year.

In the first seizure in March, 31 LSD stamps were seized from two separate parcels from the Netherlands and Qatar. In the second incident, 9,881.9 mg cocaine and 2,896.8 mg MDMA were seized from parcels from the Netherlands. This was followed by the seizure of 207 g of MDMA and 60 LSD stamps packed into 15 different parcels from the Netherlands in May and 12 g of MDMA from the United States and 200 LSD stamps from Poland in June.

In all the five cases, the orders were placed over the Dark Web and payments made through cryptocurrency.

A team led by Excise Crime Branch Assistant Commissioner Maju T.M. and comprising of preventive officer M.I.K. Faisal and civil excise officers Vijo P. George and Sreejith M.S. made the arrest.