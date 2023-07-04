Seizure of ‘e-cigarette’ from student in Kochi kicks up a row

July 04, 2023 01:16 am | Updated 01:16 am IST - KOCHI

The seizure of what is suspected to be an e-cigarette, which remains banned in the country, from an eighth standard student in a school within the North Paravur excise range last month has kicked up an unusual row.

The matter even came up at a recent meeting of the Paravur taluk development committee, which called for a comprehensive probe and decided to even bring it to the notice of the district collector.

“The student concerned had got the e-cigarette from another student of a school in Paravur town. The father of this said student is a constant companion of a Congress stalwart. While we don’t want the child to be victimised, it is imperative that the source of the article, which is a banned item in the country, be traced and proper action be taken,” said A.S. Anilkumar, district panchayat member representing Moothakunnam division.

Excise sources said that the matter was settled with instructions given to talk to the parents of both the students and to give them counselling. But then the connection of the parent of one of the students to the senior Congress leader cropped up and the issue took a political turn.

“We have handed over the object to the Vadakkekara police as per the legal opinion since it neither comes under the NDPS Act or the Abkari Act,” said an officer. However, the Vadakkekara police said that they were yet to be alerted.

Incidentally, the excise was not yet certain whether the object seized was e-cigarette or something used for consuming drugs though neither drug nor tobacco content was recovered from it. Even in the letter handing it over to the police on the advice of the public prosecutor, it is mentioned ‘similar to e-cigarette.’ The excise had also not registered a case but filed a seizure report and recorded the statement of the teacher concerned.

The student had reportedly used the object in the classroom in the break between periods following which he experienced some discomfort. This came to the notice of the teacher and school headmistress alerted the excise.

