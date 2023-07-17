HamberMenu
Seized narcotics destroyed at Ambalamedu

July 17, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Narcotic substances seized by the police from districts coming under Ernakulam Range of Kerala Police were destroyed at the premises of Kerala Enviro Infrastructure Limited (KEIL) at Ambalamedu on Monday.

This included 220 grams of MDMA, 41 kg of ganja and also banned tobacco products. The drugs were destroyed after a drug-disposal committee completed the formalities.

The Ernakulam Range DIG, A. Sreenivas, District Police Chiefs Vivek Kumar (Ernakulam Rural), K. Karthick (Kottayam), Chaitra Teresa John (Alappuzha), V.U. Kuriakose (Idukki), Ashish Ojha, Superintendent, Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) and P.P. Shams, SP, Ernakulam Rural Narcotics Cell were among those present.

Held on charge of attacking woman

A 51-year-old man was arrested by Ernakulam Rural police for allegedly trespassing into a woman’s house and attacking her on Monday.

Sunil Ramankutty of Kalady offered to marry her. Later on he attacked her and also caused damage to the house. The police had arrested him in February after he snatched her mobile phone. He was out on bail in that case.

Minor boys held

Two minor boys were nabbed by police from Thadiyittaparambu on the charge of stealing motorbikes.

They were held when they were found trying to break open an offertory box at a temple. On interrogation, it emerged they used to steal bikes and bicycles.

