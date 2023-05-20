Seized meth belongs to Pakistani drug smuggler, says NCB

May 20, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - KOCHI

The more than 2,525 kg of methamphetamine seized from an unnamed vessel in the Indian economic waters in the Arabian Sea earlier this month belongs to a Pakistani drug smuggler, as per a statement of the foreign national detained from the vessel.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB ) stated this in an application it filed before the Ernakulam Principal District and Session Court on Saturday seeking the custody of the accused for interrogation for five days from Monday. The seizure, claimed to be the biggest in terms of monetary value, was made jointly by the NCB and Indian Navy.

The NCB claimed that the accused, Zubair Derakshshandeh, 29, was a Pakistani though the petition gave his address as Chabahar in Iran. In his statement given to NCB officials on May 15, the accused said he was trafficking the drug for a Pakistani drug trafficker who promised him good money on completing the work, said the statement filed by NCB junior intelligence officer M.G. Madhusudhan, who is the investigation officer.

The officer submitted that the investigation was in the initial stage. “The accused has revealed that the contraband was sourced from a Pakistani drug smuggler and it is necessary to unearth details such as source of the contraband, people involved, routes taken for transportation, and receiving entities etc.,” said the petition.

It further stated that the custodial interrogation of the accused was necessary for carrying out further investigation to identify and prosecute the culprits.

The officers of the Indian Navy ship “TEG” recovered 132 bags of drugs from the vessel and detained the accused before handing them over to the NCB on May 13. The bags had 2,525 plastic boxes containing polythene covers with a white crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine, the petition said.