Seized guns’ licences fake, say police

Kochi

08 September 2021 20:57 IST

Police to seek custody of security personnel

The nineteen guns seized by the Kalamassery police on Tuesday from a group of security personnel, who usually accompanied vehicles that carry cash to ATM counters, had fake licences, police sources said on Wednesday. The police had sought a report from the ADM of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir and the report revealed that the guns did not have any record in the district administration in that State.

The police also said that the 19 arrested persons were still in judicial custody and the police would seek their custody to question them on the origin of the guns and how they were being used.

The search on the premises of the security company and the residences of the security personnel by the police followed the Karamana police in Thiruvananthapuram registering a case against the private security company for possessing unlicensed guns.

