Seeking tech solutions to pressing problems

Kochi

07 March 2020 00:41 IST

Regional hackathon gets under way

How about an artificial intelligence-driven system capable of monitoring emergency situations in Intensive Care Units and alerting medical staff promptly?

Six such technological cutting-edge solutions enhancing the service quality of health and social justice departments are likely to be developed at the end of the 36-hour-long regional hackathon that got under way at the Federal Institute of Science and Technology, Angamaly, on Friday.

This was the seventh in the first ever hackathon series, Reboot Kerala Hackathon 2020, organised by Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP).

Among other challenges to which technological solutions have been sought from the participating teams include developing an application, which would not only help HIV patients book appointments with doctors but also enable them to seek delivery of medicines to their places without revealing their identity, and a system that would warn office staff about prolong periods of idleness while also offering scientific inputs about proper postures, alignment between seating position and computer screen; and an easily assessable technical solution providing real-time data to the public about various health and treatment facilities like the availability of blood in blood banks and specialists in hospitals.

The participating teams qualified after a preliminary online hackathon are expected to throw up these solutions by the end of the contest on Saturday at 8.30 p.m.

The event is aimed at giving students of higher educational institutions in the State a platform to solve some of the pressing problems faced in daily lives. An expert team from health and social justice departments will review the progress being made by teams.

Based on the solutions, 15 teams will be shortlisted who will then present the solutions on Sunday. Out of them, the top three teams will receive a cash prize of ₹1lakh each and the opportunity to participate in the grand finale.