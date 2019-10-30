Seeking justice for Walayar victims

Over 50 environmental and social activists gathered at the Vanchi Square near High Court Junction on Tuesday to register their protest against the way the rape and killing of two little children in Walayar, Palakkad, was handled by the police.
“We demand justice for the children,” said most placards carried by the protesters, who gagged themselves in a symbolic gesture. The group stood silent for over half-an-hour to draw the attention of pedestrians who had thronged Vanchi Square to witness the protest. Among those who joined the protests were environmental activists Jacob Lazar and Purushan Eloor, Advocate Maya Krishnan, Advocate Nimmi Johnson and travel writer Manoj Ravindran.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.