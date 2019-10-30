Kochi

Seeking justice for Walayar victims

A two-hour continuous standing protest organised by a conclave of various organisations at High Court Junction in the city on Tuesday demanding justice for Walayar victims.

A two-hour continuous standing protest organised by a conclave of various organisations at High Court Junction in the city on Tuesday demanding justice for Walayar victims.  

more-in

Over 50 environmental and social activists gathered at the Vanchi Square near High Court Junction on Tuesday to register their protest against the way the rape and killing of two little children in Walayar, Palakkad, was handled by the police.

“We demand justice for the children,” said most placards carried by the protesters, who gagged themselves in a symbolic gesture. The group stood silent for over half-an-hour to draw the attention of pedestrians who had thronged Vanchi Square to witness the protest. Among those who joined the protests were environmental activists Jacob Lazar and Purushan Eloor, Advocate Maya Krishnan, Advocate Nimmi Johnson and travel writer Manoj Ravindran.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Kochi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 30, 2019 12:53:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/seeking-justice-for-walayar-victims/article29827080.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY