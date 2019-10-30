Seeking justice for Walayar victims

Over 50 environmental and social activists gathered at the Vanchi Square near High Court Junction on Tuesday to register their protest against the way the rape and killing of two little children in Walayar, Palakkad, was handled by the police.

“We demand justice for the children,” said most placards carried by the protesters, who gagged themselves in a symbolic gesture. The group stood silent for over half-an-hour to draw the attention of pedestrians who had thronged Vanchi Square to witness the protest. Among those who joined the protests were environmental activists Jacob Lazar and Purushan Eloor, Advocate Maya Krishnan, Advocate Nimmi Johnson and travel writer Manoj Ravindran.