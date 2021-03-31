Security to be stepped up in rural areas

The Ernakulam rural police will deploy 3,000 personnel for law and order maintenance during the upcoming Assembly election, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik said.

This was in addition to 1,520 special police officers and the Central forces. The rural district accounts for 2,590 polling booths as per the current estimates.

Additional Central forces would be deployed at eight polling booths designated as vulnerable. The police have already intensified checks to pre-empt smuggling in of weapons, alcohol, and explosives. Special squads deployed in each sub-division will carry out round-the-clock checks. There would be special patrolling units at the police station-level for taking care of law and order.

Patrolling vehicles had been equipped with video monitoring facilities. “We have deployed election investigation teams at the sub-divisional level to handle election-related cases,” said Mr. Karthik. The police have collated details about habitual offenders. The current activities of the previous convicts were also being closely monitored.