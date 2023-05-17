Security strengthened at Ernakulam MCH

May 17, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - KOCHI

In the wake of an alleged attempt to assault a house surgeon in the emergency unit of the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Ernakulam, on Tuesday, the authorities have decided to strengthen security at the hospital.

Accordingly, a security audit was conducted at the hospital under the supervision of medical superintendent Dr. Ganesh Mohan on Wednesday. Deputy Superintendent of Police P. Baby and heads of various departments at the hospital participated, said a press release here.

The measures are being adopted to ensure the safety of healthcare personnel at the MCH. Alarms will be installed at emergency units and minor operation theatres. The number of security personnel will be raised in the emergency cell. Security guards will be provided with helmets and shields.

If patients brought to the emergency section are suspected to be under the influence of intoxicants, they can be frisked by the security personnel. The number of police personnel at exit points will be augmented. Special care will be taken to provide police protection and ensure police presence at the hospital on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays.

It was decided during the security audit that patients brought in by the police or those who visit the hospital without anyone accompanying them will be medically examined in the presence of police or security personnel. Five beds will be readied to admit patients who are violently inclined or mentally unstable.

The authorities appealed to the public to provide all support to ensure smooth functioning of the medical facilities.