Security stepped up at rail stations ahead of I-Day

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has stepped up security at railway stations and aboard trains ahead of Independence Day.

The dog squad and Bomb Detection and Disposal Unit of RPF have been pressed into service

Vehicle parking areas, no-parking areas and other railway premises have been examined. Action is being taken against two-wheelers and four-wheelers which were found parked for longer durations.

Passengers and their luggage will be put through additional layers of security for which X-ray luggage scanners have been set up. Besides, parcels being transported through railways will be examined using parcel scanners.

Random frisking of passengers and checking of passenger luggage are being carried out as a precautionary security measure.

Security surveillance through CCTV is ensured round-the-clock to keep a tab on criminals and miscreants. Extra attention is being given to cloakroom, waiting hall, and parcel areas.

Entry and exit points have been regulated at railway stations including Ernakulam Junction and Town railway stations.

“We request passengers and members of the public to pass on information regarding suspicious objects or persons they notice in railway station or trains to RPF helpline (182) for immediate action,” said T.S. Gopakumar, Assistant Commissioner, RPF, Ernakulam.