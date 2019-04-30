Security stepped up at crucial spots

Security has been stepped up in malls, hotels, and cinema halls in the city as a preventive measure.

The police have asked managements of places of worship, hotels, and malls as well as civic agencies to take stock of the safety measures. This comes in the wake of a security alert issued to all vital installations and sensitive locations over the last few days, senior officials said.

Accordingly, security personnel will check vehicles before they enter the parking areas of hotels, malls, and other vital places. Besides surveillance cameras, door frames and hand-held metal detectors should be used at strategic locations.

Hotels, malls, and other vital installations should install baggage scanners, besides carrying out regular security checks. Also, managements should alert the police to suspicious activities. There should be no lapses in recording details of guests checking in hotels and homestays. They should produce copies of government-approved photo identity cards.

The Fort Kochi police have asked managements of hotels and homestays in the region to update details of those staying in hotels and homestays. They should be e-mailed daily to the police before 9 a.m. The police will conduct surprise checks at facilities that refuse to comply with the directive.

Police personnel in the flying squads and highway petrol have also been directed to step up vigil. They will keep a close eye on all entry and exit points within the city and rural limits.