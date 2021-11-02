Security stepped up ahead of Deepavali

The city police have beefed up security ahead of Deepavali.

Police personnel, both in uniform and civil dresses, have been deployed at shopping malls and all busy junctions in the city. Patrolling has also been strengthened in all city police station limits.

Surveillance has been intensified against the arrival of burglars and thieves from other States and thefts aboard buses. Patrolling by women police and pink police teams has also been intensified to ensure the safety of women and children.

“Women in distress can either reach out to the police through Nirbhaya App or the emergency number 112,” said Aishwarya Dongre, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order, Traffic), Kochi City.

Night patrolling has been strengthened by deploying 23 control room vehicles and as many number of mobile units from police stations. Patrolling is being held at the sub divisional level under the supervision of an Assistant Commissioner.