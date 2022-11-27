Security rating of residents’ associations under way in Kochi

November 27, 2022 12:27 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - KOCHI

The Kochi City police are in the process of rating residents’ associations based on security parameters under their ongoing campaign Operation Nireekshanam.

The plan is to classify associations into A (very good), B (good), C (satisfactory), and D (poor) for which the police have come out with a 19-point security charter.

The city police have tightened their liaison with residents’ associations after the surge in drug menace and in many cases, apartments turned out to be drug hubs and even scenes of heinous crimes, including murder.

In August this year, the body of a 23-year-old was found wrapped and shoved into a duct in a 16th floor apartment at Edachira near Kakkanad. It later emerged that the apartment had hosted many parties involving drugs, and that a drug-related dispute led to the gruesome murder.

Among the security guidelines issued by the city police are deployment of trained security guards from a reputed agency, maintenance of updated registers of visitors and vehicles, biometric-based access restriction, good lighting both inside and outside, and proper display of safety warnings.

One of the key conditions is the submission of information of tenants to the association by all owners since it was found that many associations were in the dark about tenants. Installing CCTVs complete with night vision and storage capacity covering all public areas, including entry and exit points, parking, lifts, corridors, terrace, and compound, is another important stipulation.

“Frequent interactions with the police are taking place now with meetings of Police Residents Initiative in District Ernakulam [PRIDE] having been resumed. Associations have been asked to alert the police about all happenings in apartments with the guarantee that the credentials of informants will be kept confidential. WhatsApp groups have also been formed for interactions between residents and the police,” said V.S. Somanathan, general secretary, All Kerala Flat Owners’ Association.

Interestingly, the police have tried to imbue a sense of community among residents by urging to celebrate events and festivals together and to produce their photos. Residents have also been asked to maintain friendly relations with merchants and street vendors in the neighbourhood and organise monthly association meetings.