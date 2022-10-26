Security personnel at Kerala High Court prevent litigant’s alleged bid to end life

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 26, 2022 18:44 IST

The timely intervention by security personnel at the High Court foiled an alleged attempt by a litigant to end his life by jumping off the court building.

When police personnel on security duty at the High Court noticed that the litigant was sitting on the balcony railing of the seventh floor, they cautiously approached him from behind, caught hold of him, and pinned him down.

The litigant was identified as Minu Antony from Chittoor. The Ernakulam Family Court had ordered him to pay maintenance to his former wife. He had filed an appeal before the High Court against the order. He was reportedly aggrieved by the delay in posting the case for hearing, according to High Court sources.

He was later taken away by the police.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling any of the following numbers: DISHA - 1056, 0471-2552056; State’s health helpline 104; Maithri - 0484-2540530; and Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000.

