April 24, 2023 02:04 am | Updated April 23, 2023 10:35 pm IST - KOCHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Kochi on Monday evening at around 5 p.m. for his two-day Kerala visit.

He will hold a road show from Venduruthy Bridge near Naval Base to Sacred Heart College Ground, before addressing a youth meeting at 6 p.m. BJP leaders from the State will attend the road show. Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan inspected the venue on Sunday.

A cultural programme will begin at the college grounds at 3.30 p.m. on Monday. BJP leaders expect around one lakh party workers and youth from Ernakulam and neighbouring districts to attend the meeting.

Mr. Modi will leave for Hotel Taj Malabar after the event, where he will meet a few Christian religious heads. He will leave for Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, where he will launch a series of transport and infrastructure projects.

Security measures have been beefed up in Kochi in connection with the Prime Minister’s arrival, especially in view of threat perceptions. A posse of 2,000 police personnel would be deployed under half a dozen superintendents of police, District Police Chief (Kochi City) K. Sethuraman said here on Sunday.