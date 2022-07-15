Kochi

Security guard arrested on charge of making sexual advances towards student in Kochi

Special Correspondent KOCHI July 15, 2022 23:34 IST
Updated: July 16, 2022 00:24 IST

The Central police on Friday arrested a security guard of a prominent school in the city under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act after he allegedly made sexual advances towards a student.

The arrested was identified as Sabu Joseph, 54, of Mattancherry. The incident leading to the case took place on July 13. The accused allegedly had a student come to the security cabin in the guise of seeking his help to delete some videos from his mobile phone. However, then he showed the student some inappropriate videos and made advances towards him.

The student responded strongly and reported the matter to teachers after walking out from the security cabin. Realising that he was in trouble, the accused allegedly switched off his mobile phone and fled.

The school had roped him through a security agency. Since he had no connections with people at his home, police had to trace him by approaching various security agencies and his friends. He was produced before the court and remanded.

A team under Central Assistant Commissioner K.J. Peter and led by Station House Officer S. Vijayasankar made the arrest. Sub Inspector Akhil, Assistant Sub Inspector Shaji, and senior civil police officers Aneesh, Ignatius, and Vinod were part of the team.

