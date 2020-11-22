Security drill held at South Railway Station

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) conducted a security mock drill “Code Red” at the South Railway Station on Saturday to analyse the security preparedness in scenarios such as bomb threat, miscreant attack or any other major security emergency.

Local police, GRP, Force and Rescue Services and health authorities took part in the drill.

The mock drill was organised under the supervision of T.S. Gopakumar, Asst. Commissioner, RPF, Ernakulam, and Suresh Kumar, ACP of Ernakulam.