Security check at event attended by Suresh Gopi in Kochi

November 01, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The police on Wednesday carried out a brief search at a programme attended by Suresh Gopi, actor-politician, as part of the general alert in the wake of the multiple explosions at a convention centre at Kalamassery.

He was attending a programme at the office of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes at Kaloor, organised by an NGO and attended by transgender persons in connection with the Kerala formation day. The actor waited at a nearby room as the police completed their search within a few minutes.

The transgender persons asked the police personnel to leave the space, alleging that the search was done purposefully to derail the event. The actor later said that the police were carrying out their duty.

