HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Security check at event attended by Suresh Gopi in Kochi

November 01, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Transgenders welcome actor-politician Suresh Gopi on his arrival to participate in the ‘Kerala Piravi’ programme at the office of Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes in Kochi on November 1.

Transgenders welcome actor-politician Suresh Gopi on his arrival to participate in the ‘Kerala Piravi’ programme at the office of Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes in Kochi on November 1. | Photo Credit: -

The police on Wednesday carried out a brief search at a programme attended by Suresh Gopi, actor-politician, as part of the general alert in the wake of the multiple explosions at a convention centre at Kalamassery.

He was attending a programme at the office of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes at Kaloor, organised by an NGO and attended by transgender persons in connection with the Kerala formation day. The actor waited at a nearby room as the police completed their search within a few minutes.

The transgender persons asked the police personnel to leave the space, alleging that the search was done purposefully to derail the event. The actor later said that the police were carrying out their duty.

Related Topics

security measures / celebrity

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.