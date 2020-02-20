Security blanket over Aluva ahead of Shivaratri

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the Shivaratri festival with the Ernakulam Rural police deploying nearly 2,000 police personnel in and around the Aluva town.

Led by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik and Aluva Deputy Police Superintendent G. Venu, 10 DySPs, 30 inspectors, 164 sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors, 1,500 civil police officers, and 200 women civil police officers have been deployed to ensure security in the run up to the festival.

This is in addition to a special squad of police personnel in plain clothes drawn from neighbouring districts and installation of CCTVs at various points. A round-the-clock police control room will function at Manappuram from Friday. Ambulances manned by medical teams will also be deployed.

The police have put in place a slew of restrictions for the smooth conduct of the festival.

No roadside vendors will be allowed within 50 metres of the temple. The Aluva municipal area will be a no begging zone from Thursday.

Squads led by inspectors will patrol the river and bath ghats in boats equipped with life buoys. Special squads have been formed for monitoring miscreants. Separate police teams will be deployed at the Aluva railway station to control the rush.

CCTVs installed at major junctions and busy points will be monitored round-the-clock. Besides, cops will remain alert at watch towers all through.

Alcohol sale and consumption within Aluva town and nearby areas remains prohibited on Friday and Saturday.

Devotees arriving for offering Bali have been asked to strictly follow the directions of police personnel on duty to avoid excessive load on the temporary bridge.