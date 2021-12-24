Security beefed up in Kochi city

KOCHI

The City police have beefed up security in view of Christmas and New Year celebrations with immediate effect.

Police personnel have been deployed at all important junctions and in front of shopping malls. Plainclothesmen are also being deployed alongside uniformed personnel.

Patrol has been strengthened within all police station limits. Night patrol has been intensified by deploying 23 control room vehicles and 22 station mobile units. Foot patrol units and traffic police have also been roped in.

Offences like over-speeding, traffic violations, and illegal parking will be strictly dealt with. Steps have been taken to check the sale and distribution of prohibited items, while anti-socials will be kept on a tight leash.

Police surveillance has been heightened to detect robbers from other States who roam around during festive seasons. Women and pink police have been deployed for preventing atrocities against women and children, said Aishwarya Dongre, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kochi City.

Women in distress could contact the police either through the Nirbhaya App or the emergency number 112. Information on drug peddlers can be passed on through the Yodhav app.