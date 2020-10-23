Sectoral magistrates report over 16,000 cases of non-compliance

Ernakulam registers highest number of violations

The sectoral magistrates appointed to ensure compliance with the COVID-19 protocol have reported 16,369 cases in Ernakulam.

As many as 14,154 cases have been resolved. The district has registered the highest number of cases filed by sectoral magistrates in the State. The district administration had appointed 128 persons as sectoral magistrates. They were deployed for monitoring containment zones and areas that recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases.

A sectoral magistrate conducts at least 30 to 40 visits daily. They also ensure that the protocols are followed at shops, public places, weddings, and burial/cremation sites. Action has been taken against those who failed to wear masks and adhere to physical distancing norms. Those spitting in public places were also booked by the officials.